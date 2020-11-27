Police’s JIPS to recruit more personnel

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) is in the process of recruiting additional personnel in an effort to strengthen the functions of the department.

JIPS director Datuk Zamri Yahya said a total of 427 out of 1,900 total applications for positions in the department had been approved so far.

“Before the application was made, the total membership was 2,000 members which means the ratio is one JIPS member to 67 other PDRM members, which in my opinion is not enough.

“The additional 427 positions have been approved and the recruitment is almost complete, and we will now go on to the second stage.“

Zamri said current numbers mean JIPS has to look at priorities and conduct random inspections in an effort to empower and strengthen the integrity of police personnel.

He said that JIPS was also planning to create about 70 detective positions to ensure that duties and responsibilities could be carried out smoothly.

On challenges faced by the department, Zamri acknowledged one of them was addressing the corruption stigma.

“JIPS will continue to try to change this perception but what is more important is that it should start with ‘self-checks’ by officers or personnel themselves to ensure they are respected in the community,“ he said.

He said among JIPS’ successes was to reopen cases that had been closed, and cited a case in which an entertainment centre female employee was beaten up by her employer.

“Upon checks, we found that the case had been closed by the case investigating officer. After further investigation, the employer was charged while the officer was subjected to disciplinary action, “he said.

In another case, he said a personnel was found to have several million ringgit in his account but claimed to be unaware of its source.

“Investigations found that he was involved in a crime syndicate and he was fired eventually,“ he said.-Bernama