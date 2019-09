KUALA LUMPUR: The Special Action Unit (UTK) of the Royal Malaysia Police is undertaking preparations, including daily specialised training, for the 2020 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit to be held in the country.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) told reporters yesterday during a working visit made by the Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abu Bakar to the UTK at the General Operations Force centre in Cheras here.

Ismail said he was happy with the preparations being undertaken for the conference which will see the participation of 21 nations.

In his speech earlier. Abdul Hamid said the police were also planning to increase the number of UTK personnel to 888 according to the proposal approved last year.

“At present, the unit has 409 operative and non-operative personnel. The selection of operative UTK personnel is done in a very strict and organised manner to ensure that only highly capable individuals are taken in to be part of the elite unit,” he said

On UTK infrastructure and facilities, the Inspector-General of Police said the construction of the RM200 million UTK complex in Semenyih, near here, was expected to be completed in 2022.

“The establishment of the new UTK complex will definitely help improve the overall operation of UTK officers and personnel,” he added. — Bernama