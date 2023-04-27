Police say swift canvas sheet installation prevented more landslides at MACA, IIM

KUALA LUMPUR: The immediate action taken by the Public Works Department (JKR) in installing canvas sheets at the landslide location at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) and the Malaysian Institute of Integrity (IIM) at Persiaran Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin, here yesterday, succeeded in preventing a more serious landslide in the area.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said there was a risk of further landslide in the area following heavy rain if such an action was not taken.

“Following the installation of the canvas sheets at the collapsed area by the Public Works Department yesterday, we found that there was no more soil movement or erosion.

“Installation of the canvas sheets (to cover the whole collapsed area) will be completed today before work to install the iron pile begins tomorrow,“ he told reporters at the location here today.

Meanwhile, he said an alternative road to MACA would be built upon completion of the installation of iron piling at the site.

Beh also said both the MACA and IIM buildings are safe for use. - Bernama