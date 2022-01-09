Police school liaison officers to keep tabs on crimes among students

KANGAR: Perlis contingent police Crime Prevention and Community Security Department has assigned at least one police officer to be place as School Liaison Officer (PPS) in each of the 116 secondary and primary schools as well as tahfiz institutions in the state as a crime prevention measure.

Its head, Supt Idris Mohamed said Perlis police is placing one officer and one personnel in secondary schools and one officer in primary schools and they would conduct visits once or twice a month.

“The visit is to gather information as well as to assist the school in resolving problems and offences involving students,” he told Bernama recently.

Idris said the PPS would also go to the ground to conduct talks as well as meeting the school management and Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG) to ensure schools are free from crimes.

“If a problem arises, we would not immediately lodge a report and would instead hold discussions on actions to be taken by the school or by police if necessary.

“This is seen as the best mechanism in crime prevent involving pupils in crimes and drug abuse,” he said.

He said police are also in talks with the State Education Department to set up Crime Prevention Clubs at school level. - Bernama