Police score another major drug bust

SHAH ALAM: The Federal Police Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) scored another success on Tuesday when it seized almost half a tonne of ganja and 10kg of syabu with the arrest of two suspects.

NCID director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay yesterday said the suspects were held in Kuala Langat when they were in the midst of a drug deal.

He said the men, aged 31 and 47, led police to a house that had been turned into a store for drugs in Klang.

He added police recovered 468kg of ganja of three grades and 10kg of syabu worth RM1.5 million, an amount which could feed the addiction of 987,000 drug users.

Police learnt that the suspects had smuggled the drugs into the country through the Malaysia-Thai border in a northern state.

“The drugs originated from Laos. Usually, the harvesting time in Laos is in March and October. During these months, the smuggling of ganja into Malaysia is high. However, over the past three years the harvesting and smuggling into Malaysia has not been seasonal but all year long,” he said at a press conference at the Selangor police headquarters.

Both the suspects, with one who had a criminal record for drug related offences, tested positive for drug abuse.

He said police also impounded the suspect’s assets worth about RM88,000.

Since taking over the NCID in January, the former Johor police chief declared an all-out war against drug dealers and pledged to clean up drug activities in the country.

Ayob Khan went after drug users at drug haunts in Felda settlements and low-cost housing settlements nationwide, nabbing thousands of them and destroying their “ports”.

About 10 days ago, federal NCID nabbed a fisherman and nine civil servants of an enforcement agency for drug trafficking.

The civil servants, who are enforcement officers, allegedly sold 50kg of syabu worth RM1.8 million to a drug dealer.

The drugs were earlier seized in an anti-narcotics operation by enforcement officers.

Ayob Khan said the suspects, who are still in police custody, are being interrogated, with police trying to ascertain if there are more civil servants and other drug dealers who were conspiring with them.