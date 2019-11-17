Police scrutinise incident over eggs thrown at Batu MP’s car

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will scrutinise the recording of a CCTV near the car park in Jalan Ipoh here, to investigate the Toyota Vellfire (MPV) vehicle belonging to Batu MP P. Prabakaran, which was alleged to have been pelted with eggs, two days ago (Friday).

Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said so far there was no further information on the incident.

Thus, he urged members of the public with information on the case to get in touch with the police.

“Investigation revealed that there was no camera (CCTV), we will try to study (the CCTV recording) in the area nearby,” he told reporters after attending the wedding ceremony for members of the police force in collaboration with Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol), here today.

Also present was Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Yesterday, the media reported that Prabakaran realised the incident at 12.45am on Friday after meeting three friends at a restaurant in Jalan Ipoh, here.

The MPV Toyota Vellfire was parked in the car park in front of the restaurant when the incident happened. - Bernama