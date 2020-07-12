Police search for man who allegedly raped, prostituted his own daughter

KAJANG: A man, who not only raped his own daughter but prostituted her to over 20 men, is being sought by police following a report lodged by the victim’s aunt on Saturday.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said today that the 13-year-old victim was first raped by her biological father when she was 10 years old.

When the girl’s mother found out about the sexual assault, she admonished her husband and the man did not repeat the act.

However, Mohd Zaid said in the middle of last year the man started bringing in men to the family’s house before forcing the victim to have sex with them.

He said the prostituting of the child lasted until this February.

The suspect, who is at large, had brought in more than 20 men to his daughter over the period.

“All the sexual assaults took place at the victim’s house. The suspect took the men over and forced the victim to serve their sexual needs.”

Mohd Zaid said the father pocketed all the takings he received from the men.

It is learnt that police are expected to furnish more details of the case after the man is arrested.

He urged those with information on the case to contact the nearest police station or the investigations officer Insp Haniza at 018-3903410 or 03-89114222.