Police searching for group involved in three robbery incidents around Klang

SHAH ALAM: The police are on the lookout for a group of men suspected of being involved in three robbery incidents around Klang, near here, from Wednesday night until early yesterday.

South Klang District Police Chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said in the first incident at around 11pm at a terrace house in Taman Pendah Indah 2, Pandamaran, a 50-year-old woman was robbed by a group armed with long machetes.

“During the incident, the woman who works as a branch manager at a post office was at home when four local men came in wearing ski masks, armed with long machetes.

“They robbed the woman, and ran away with a gold necklace, three rings, one gold earring, three mobile phones, two car keys and RM130 in cash. The victim is estimated to have lost around RM10,000. However, the woman was not injured,“ he said in a statement, here yesterday.

Shamsul Amar said four hours after the first incident, the group was believed to have robbed another terrace house in Taman Sentosa Jaya, Klang involving a male victim who worked as a lorry driver.

He said in the incident, five men armed with long machetes used a similar modus operandi, but they were said to have covered their faces with cloth.

“During the incident, the suspects entered the victim’s home and robbed him of a gold chain, two gold rings, a gold bracelet and a mobile phone with an estimated loss of about RM8,000.

“The 28-year-old victim was also not injured. According to the victim’s report, all the suspects then fled in a dark-coloured Honda CR-V, however, the registration number could not be identified,” he said.

Shamsul Amar added that shortly after the second incident, the same group was believed to have attempted to rob another terrace house, this time in Taman Klang Jaya, Klang.

He said the unemployed 59-year-old victim was just about to fall asleep when he heard a noise from outside the house and decided to peek out the window.

“The victim saw three masked men, with gloves on their hands climbing the fence and trying to open his house door.

“The victim then proceeded to turn on the lights, which caused all the suspects to flee in a vehicle similar to that described in the second incident,“ he said, adding that all the cases were being investigated under sections 395, 397 and 393 of the Penal Code.

Shamsul Amar said further investigations into the robbery incidents were underway, and urged those with information to contact the South Klang District Police Headquarters or any nearby police station. - Bernama