Police seek Bangladeshi man to facilitate probe into robbery case

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are looking for a Bangladeshi man to facilitate further investigation into a robbery case reported at Jalan Tun Sambanthan here five years ago.

Brickfields Police in a statement today said the man they were looking for was the complainant of the case, Mohammed Kazi Kamrul, whose passport number is BL 0885743 and last known address is at No. 223, Level 2, Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Kuala Lumpur.

“Further investigation of the case is being done under Section 395 of the Penal Code. Deputy public prosecutor has instructed for the complainant to be recalled to facilitate the investigation and return of exhibits,” it said.

Any inquiries can be directed to Investigating Officer Insp Yeo Joo Boon at 016-5159755. - Bernama