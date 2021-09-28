Police seek expert findings in cheating case involving naturalised former athlete

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are seeking expert findings in a case involving a former athlete who allegedly snatched a jointly purchased property from ex-Olympic Council of Malaysia secretary-general Datuk Sieh Kok Chi and his disabled daughter.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya told theSun yesterday that the investigation papers of the case had been referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) and was returned to police for further action.

“The AGC has given us new instructions related to expert findings and reports which were required for the case. The AGC’s instructions are being carried out and the next course of action will depend on the findings of the relevant experts. Investigations are in the final stages and we will update the media when it is completed,“ he said.

Noor Dellhan said the case is classified as cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Kok Chi, 82, had lodged a police report alleging a 45-year-old naturalised female athlete had forged the signature of his 47-year-old physically and intellectually-disabled daughter Sieh Shen-Nern to take full possession of a commercial property that was jointly acquired by both parties.

The former sports official said the retired athlete, who was born in China, had in 2012 sought his help to buy the property - a shoplot in Seri Petaling here.

He said he decided to fork out RM1.46 million for the shoplot and assisted the ex-athlete to obtain a bank loan of RM1.5 million.

Kok Chi, who is currently hospitalised and undergoing treatment for a lung ailment, said he put Shen-Nern’s name down as joint owner of the property with the athlete.

However, late last year he was taken aback to learn that the ownership of the property had been fully transferred to the ex-athlete’s name without Shen-Nern or Kok Chi’s knowledge.

Kok Chi added that since the shoplot was acquired, he had allowed the ex-athlete to occupy it rent-free.

It is learnt that police are seeking expert reports to ascertain if the signature of Shen-Nern on the ownership transfer documents are authentic or forged.