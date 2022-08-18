Police seek man who was caught on video cutting national flags

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are looking for a man who was captured on a viral video damaging the ‘Jalur Gemilang’ national flags displayed in the federal capital.

However, Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya, when contacted by Bernama, said the police had not received any report regarding the incident.

The 37-second video which went viral on TikTok, shows a man in a red shirt and a blue cap cutting several Jalur Gemilang installed on the footpath believed to be in front of the Malaysian Tourism Centre (MATIC) in Jalan Ampang here. - Bernama