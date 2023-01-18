Police seek public assistance to locate missing UPM student

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are seeking public assistance in locating a 22-year-old university student, who was reported missing from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) last Friday.

Serdang district police chief, ACP A. A. Anbalagan, said that the student, identified as Mohd Irfan Hakimi Azhar, residing in a dormitory room, Delima Block, Chancellor’s College, UPM, Serdang.

He said that the student’s father lodged a police report on Monday, and before the student’s disappearance the victim’s father called his son at 9 am, but there was no response.

“On the same day, the victim’s uncle, who lives near UPM, managed to contact Mohd Irfan’s roommate, known only as Oh, and learned that Mohd Irfan was last seen when he was about to perform Friday prayers by riding a Yamaha LC135 motorcycle with registration number RAC 5095,“ he said in a statement today.

He said that until now, Mohd Irfan has yet to return home or to the dormitory at UPM, Serdang, and his family members have still failed to contact him.

Anbalagan said that Mohd Irfan is 171 centimetres tall, weighs 65 kg and his telephone number is 013-683 1710, adding that Mohd Irfan is fair with thick, straight hair and wears glasses, with no marks or tattoos on his body.

He said anyone with information about Mohd Irfan’s disappearance can contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Kipli Rajak, at 019-617 7188 or any police station. - Bernama