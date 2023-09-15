Police seek public’s help to locate missing teen girl

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are seeking the public’s help to locate a teenage girl, 15, who was reported missing since last Wednesday.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the girl, Nur Shafina Maisarah Abdullah, was last known to be staying at Batu 20 1/4, Kampung Padang 43100, Hulu Langat, Selangor.

“A missing person’s report was lodged by a housewife, 34, who informed us that her daughter did not come home after supposedly leaving for school on a bus.

“The last time Nur Shafina was seen was when she left her home on a Rapid bus at 6.15am, Sept 13 for school wearing her school sports attire. Her schoolmates saw her alighting from the bus but did not enter the school grounds,” he said in a statement today.

Nur Shafina’s mother learnt that her daughter did not attend school that day when she contacted her daughter’s class teacher.

Those with information are asked to contact any nearby police station of the investigation officer, Sgt Mohamad Najib Mohd at 012-3429297 to assist investigations.

-BERNAMA