Police seek several shoe company staff over alleged coat of arms insult

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will call several shoe manufacturing company staff over alleged printing of Malaysia’s coat of arms or Jata Negara logo on the inside of its shoes to facilitate investigations.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigation/ Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the case was being investigated under Section 5 (1) of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Those involved will be called in the near future to assist in investigations,” he told Bernama.

On Saturday, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said stern action should be taken against the shoe company which allegedly printed the Jata Negara logo on the inside of its shoes, despite having openly apologised for insulting the national symbol.

Saifuddin said stern action needed to be taken as national emblems including the Jata Negara must be respected and that this was the second such incident after copies of a book featuring a logo similar to the Jata Negara were published, which allegedly insults the coat of arms.

Yesterday, the media reported that the shoe manufacturer had apologised for insulting the national symbol, after pictures of shoes with the Jata Negara logo had gone viral on social media and ordered the immediate cessation of production of the product. - Bernama