Police seek solution on millions of unpaid traffic summons

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will meet the Transport Ministry and the Youth and Sports Ministry to come up with solution to the staggering number of unpaid traffic summons, Federal Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director DCP Datuk Azisman Alias (pix) said today.

“Last year alone, police issued 5.72 million summonses and these offences include driving in the emergency lane, speeding, queue-jumping, overtaking on double line, disregarding the traffic lights as well as using mobile phones while driving,” he at a press conference in Bukit Aman police headquarters here.

“The unfortunate part is that only 25% of the total offenders actually turn up to pay their summons. We will meet the relevant ministries to find a way to solve this. We need to think out of box to bring people forward to pay their summons.”

Responding to Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s suggestion to end discounts for traffic fines, Azisman welcomed the proposal but said his department’s objectives must also be considered.

“The minister’s intention in educating road users to comply with the law is something we all should respect. However, if only around 30% is paid for the current year, imagine the accumulated number of unpaid summonses for the next 10 years.

“These discounts only apply to past and minor offences committed in previous years,” he said, adding that these were not available to the six major categories of traffic offences.

Azisman maintained that the police would be stern on traffic offences such as speeding that may cause accidents.

“Those type of summonses for the six offences must be paid in full and is not qualified for any discounts.

“I will meet with the ministry and RTD’s director-general soon to further discuss a more suitable method that we can implement,” he said.

The six major offences include speeding, driving in the emergency lane, using your mobile phone while driving, cutting queue, overtaking on double lines and running a red light.

Yesterday, Loke suggested that the police match the Road Transport Department’s (RTD) move to do away with such discounts in order to avoid sending mixed messages to the motorists.

“The number of unpaid summonses in our record is simply too much and if we do not promote discounts, then we will never be able to collect revenue for the government.

“Like in Ops Warta previously, we had to visit offenders house every day to make them pay their summons and I feel it is not the professional way to handle the matter.”

Ops Warta gained notoriety in the past when police officers enforced warrants for outstanding summonses strictly by locating and arresting offenders, including handcuffing them.