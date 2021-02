KUALA LUMPUR: Police are seeking two witnesses to respectively assist in the investigation of a fraud case to obtain a ‘Datuk’ title and a case of a family being harassed by Ah Longs.

Ampang Jaya Police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the first witness was identified as Abdul Aziz Musa whose last known address was at Lot 2775, Taman Nuri Ikhlas, Kampung Pintu Geng, Jalan Pasir Kota, Kota Bahru, Kelantan.

He said Abdul Aziz was being sought to assist in the investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

“The second witness, known as Loh Ming Jun, whose last address was at No 302, Lorong Singa Baru 2/8, Taman Singa Baru, Sitiawan, Perak is being sought to assist in the investigation under Section 5(2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951,“ he said in a statement today.

In this regard, he said any party or witness who has information about Abdul Aziz, can contact investigating officer Insp Anis Izzati Sabri at 012-5203053.

People with information on Loh can contact investigating officer Insp Syafrina Nadzleen Ibrahim at 019-2692954.

In another development, police are tracking down a man who is an important witness to assist in the investigation involving the trial of drug trafficking cases at the Shah Alam High Court.

Kajang Police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the witness, Teh Woon Chuan, 33, had his last address at No 423, Jalan 7 Kampung Baru Ampang, Ampang.

He said Teh was needed to assist in the investigation into a report in 2018, and the trial of the case would convene on Feb 22.

People with information on Teh can contact investigating officer Insp Linda Abdol Wahab at 019-9440193, he said in a statement. -Bernama