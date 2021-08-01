Police seek witnesses of a crash involving elderly man

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are urging any witnesses of an accident involving a senior citizen at Jalan Sungai Buloh-Kepong on July 22 to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Petaling Jaya district deputy police chief Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said in the incident at about 6pm, the 76-year-old man who was riding a Modenass Kriss motorcycle was believed to have skidded before falling on the road.

“The victim was rushed to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) and was admitted to the red zone for treatment. He was confirmed dead on Tuesday (July 27) while receiving treatment at HKL,” he said in a statement today.

Those with information can contact the investigating officer Insp Mohamad Khairil Helmi Mohamad Isa at 019-3318339 or the nearest police station, he said.

-Bernama