BATU PAHAT: Police are searching for four men who are believed to be involved in a robbery at a budget hotel in Ayer Hitam, here, early yesterday morning.

Batu Pahat district police deputy chief Supt Razali Mohd Tahir said the police was informed of the robbery by a member of the public who called at 6.20am.

According to Razali, the initial investigation revealed that the victims involved in the case are a man and a woman working at the counter of the 7 Days Express Hotel.

“When the hotel door is opened by one of the victims after the doorbell rang, one of the suspects directed his machete on to the victim’s neck and pulled the chain the victim is wearing.

“Two of the suspect’s friends also went into the hotel to join him, while another one waited outside the hotel,” he said when contacted by Bernama, today.

A report made on the incident listed a blue-coloured Yamaha 125Z motorcycle, a Sharp LCD 32-inch television and RM350 cash as among the stolen loots.

“The female victim also made a report of being sexually harassed. Following the incident, the police established a special team to investigate and requested members of the public with information on the case to assist the police,” added Razali.

Those with information can visit the nearest police station or call the Batu Pahat district police headquarters’ hotline at 07-434 999. — Bernama