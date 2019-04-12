Police seeking three suspects involved in robbing jewellery shop

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are seeking three suspects involved in robbing a jewellery shop at a shopping centre in Manjalara, Kepong, here Wednesday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said, however, the suspects failed to run away with the loot after they were involved in a crash in front of a petrol station nearby.

He said two of the suspects whose motorcycle was involved in the accident managed to escape on another motorcycle, assisted by a third individual believed to be an accomplice.

“The incident was captured on closed-circuit televisions (CCTV) in the area as well as the dash camera of a car coming from the opposite direction.

“The suspects left behind a black and red Yamaha LC motorcycle at the scene, bearing the registration number BMA 497,“ he said in a statement.

Mazlan said the police also seized a black bag containing jewellery, a knife, a pair of blue gloves and a white face mask.

He said investigations at the scene of the robbery found the suspects had gained entry through an emergency door on the first floor of the shopping centre using a screwdriver

“Members of the public who have any information regarding the incident may contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999,“ he said adding the case was being investigated under Section 395 for gang robbery. — Bernama