KOTA BARU: The Kelantan police seized 1.65kg of syabu and 6,000 yaba pills, all worth RM232,500, in a raid at a budget hotel in Kampung Gaung, Pasir Mas, early today.

State police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said four men, aged between 30 and 34, with two of them siblings, were arrested in the raid, conducted at about 3am following a public tip-off.

The police had to break into a room at the hotel when the occupants refused to open it and found a black bag, which contained the drugs, on the floor, he told a media conference at the his office here today.

He said the police also seized a high-powered motorcycle and other items, all worth RM75,550, in the raid.

The suspects, three of them unemployed and the other a lorry attendant, were remanded for seven days for alleged drug trafficking, he added.

In another incident, Hasanuddin said a newborn baby girl, with the umbilical cord still intact, was found at a madrasah in Kampung Padang Kiat, Sering here today.

He said the baby, wrapped in batik sarong, was found by members of the congregation as they were leaving the madrasah after the Suboh prayer at about 7.20am, he added.

Some members of the congregation had seen the bundle when going to the madrasah, but ignored it, and only went to check it after performing the prayer, he added.

He said the baby was then sent to Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital for post-mortem. — Bernama