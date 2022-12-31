Police seize 17 motorcycles in operation at Penang bridge

BUTTERWORTH: A total of 17 motorcycles were seized in an operation mounted at the Penang Bridge motorcycle lane, here last night.

Penang police in a statement posted on its Facebook said the integrated operation involving the police, the Road Transport Department (RTD) and the State Department of Environment (DOE) was carried out from 9 pm yesterday until 2 am today.

“The operation conducted in conjunction with the New Year’s Eve celebration saw 17 motorcycles confiscated under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and 187 summonses issued for various traffic offences,“ read the statement.

In addition, the RTD issued 150 summonses for various offences while 10 vehicle owners received a notice under Section 48A of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (noise emission).

The operation led by Penang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Supt Zafri Zolkapli will continue until early tomorrow morning in an effort to curb illegal racing activities by street thugs.

Meanwhile, the South West District Police Headquarters in its Facebook post informed that two men were detained during an operation dubbed ‘Op Parkir Haram’ around the Sultan Azlan Shah Highway area in Bayan Baru near here, Thursday night.

The operation was carried out from 8 pm to 11 pm in the area after the police discovered that some individuals were illegally collecting parking fees on vehicles parked on the roadside.

“The two men in their 30’s were remanded to assist the investigation under Section 50 (3) of the Road Transport Act 1987,“ read the post. - Bernama