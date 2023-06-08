Police seize 17 motorcycles in Ops Samseng Jalanan

BALIK PULAU: The police seized 17 motorcycles in the Ops Samseng Jalanan which was carried out yesterday and today in an effort to crack down on illegal racing in the Barat Daya district.

According to a statement from the Barat Daya District Police Headquarters, all motorcycles were confiscated under Section 64(4) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“During the two-day operation, police also issued 49 summonses for various traffic offences, including no driving licence, no side mirrors and expired road tax.

“The operation, which started at midnight until 5 am, was carried out at the locations where mat rempit were engaging in dangerous or illegal activities, namely Lebuhraya Tun Dr Lim Choong Eu, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Persiaran Bayan Indah and Jalan Tun Dr Awang,” the statement read.

In addition to curbing street thugs involving mat rempit, the operation also aims to ensure that motorcyclists always comply with traffic rules and the required vehicle specifications. - Bernama