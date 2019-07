PASIR PUTEH: Police detained a 51-year-old man and seized 280 kg of kratom leaves worth RM8,300 in a raid at Kampung Telaga Papan, Semerak here, last Thursday.

Pasir Puteh district police chief DSP Mohd Azmir Damiri said that the suspect was detained at 10.30am when he was transferring the item into a Volkswagen from a Perodua Kancil in front of his house.

‘’The suspect tried to run after realising the presence of a police team but was caught,’’ he told a media conference at the Pasir Puteh district police headquarters, here today.

Mohd Azmir said that the kratom leaves were in 28 black plastic packages and were believed destined for Kelantan and Terengganu.

He said that the suspect, who had eight records on drugs, was remanded five days from the day of arrest to help in investigation under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952. - Bernama