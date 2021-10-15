Police seize 388 cartons of smuggled cigarettes in Parit Raja

BATU PAHAT: The 5th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF5) busted a syndicate distributing and selling smuggled cigarettes following the arrest of a man and the seizure of 388 cartons of contraband cigarettes of various brands in Parit Raja, near here, yesterday.

GOF5 commanding officer Supt Dimin Awang (pix, second from left) said the 59-year-old suspect was arrested at 8 am.

He said among the cigarette brands were JDB, U2, Canyon Menthol, John White, Canyon Premium and Nusantara Menthol Mild.

Also seized was a Proton Wira car used by the syndicate to carry out the illegal activities.

“Preliminary investigation found that the suspect is believed to have been supplying untaxed cigarettes at sundry shops around Parit Raja and the total value of the seizure was estimated at RM80,587.80,” he said in a statement today.

Dimin said the suspect was taken to the Batu Pahat district police headquarters for further action, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 135 (1) of the Customs Act 1967.-Bernama