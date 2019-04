SUBANG JAYA: The police seized 726 laptops worth more than RM1 million in raids on illegal online gambling premises since the beginning of the year.

District Police chief ACP Risikin Satiman said 134 tablets, 15 mobile phones and more than RM28,000 cash were also seized.

“A police team from Subang Jaya Police headquarters conducted 104 raids on online gambling premises from early this year until April 23.

“A total of 418 people comprising the caretakers of the premises and gamblers, aged between 18 and 61, were detained,” he told a press conference at the police headquarters here today.

He said those arrested had been charged under Section 4B (a) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953. — Bernama