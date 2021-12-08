Police seize cannabis at TNB store room

KUALA LUMPUR: Police recovered almost 13kg of cannabis in a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) store room at a flats on Jalan Kerinchi, Pantai Dalam on Tuesday.

Brickfields police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor yesterday said that acting on a tip-off, a police team went over at about 12.30am on Tuesday and carried out checks at the store room where the drugs were kept.

He said the cannabis found in three bags could feed 4,308 drug users.

“We are in the midst of carrying out investigations to trace the drug dealers involved in the case. The value of the drugs is estimated to be about RM32,000.” he said.

Police are investigating if TNB staff were involved in the case or if the store room was trespassed by syndicates for the safe-keeping of its drug supply.

Amihizam urged those with information on the case to contact Brickfields police at 02-2297 9222 ext.553.