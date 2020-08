KUALA LUMPUR: Police searched three separate locations involving Al Jazeera, Astro and UnifiTV here yesterday in connection with investigations into the ‘Locked Up In Malaysia’s Lockdown’ documentary aired by Al Jazeera last month.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said police had obtained search warrants from the Kuala Lumpur and Sepang Magistrate’s Courts to conduct the raids in the three locations.

He said the search was conducted together with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), which has opened an investigation paper on the international television station.

“Several computers and documents were seized during the raids, and all the seized items will be sent to MCMC for further analysis,” he said in a statement.

Huzir said statements were also taken from witnesses during the raids.

“The results of the investigations in this case would be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers soon,” he said.

Huzir stressed that the action taken by the authorities is in accordance with the law and that no individual or entity could escape action for violating laws in Malaysia.

Al Jazeera had aired the 25 min and 50 sec-long documentary, which criticised Malaysia’s handling of illegal immigrants when the country implemented measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama