Police seize contraband cigarettes, assets worth RM3.2m in special operation

KUALA LUMPUR: Police seized 14,450 cartons of contraband cigarettes and arrested six individuals in a special operation conducted in Bukit Raja, Klang and Shah Alam yesterday.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the six suspects comprised five local men and a Vietnamese woman aged 26 to 47.

Also seized during the operation code-named ‘Op Asap’ were assets and items worth RM3.2 million, comprising five vehicles, cash totalling RM83,400 and 29 cheques worth RM142,767.

“The five vehicles seized are a BMW 525i, Toyota Estima, Toyota Camry, Toyota Vios and a five-tonne Isuzu canvas lorry,“ he said in a statement.

He said all the suspects were remanded for seven days until Saturday (Jan 11) for further investigation. - Bernama