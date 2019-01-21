Police seize counterfeit liquor worth RM1.6m with unpaid tax (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Police seized over RM1.5 million worth of contraband liquor with the arrest of nine men at a shoplot in an industrial are in Bandar Kinrara on Sunday.

Federal police Internal Security and Public Order Department head Commissioner Datuk Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said yesterday police seized 553 bottles of various types and brands of liquor.

He said that those arrested were four Malaysians and five Myanmars aged between 26 and 57.

Acryl Sani said the raiding party also seized 2,000 fake Royal Malaysian Customs Department “duty paid” hologram stickers from the suspects.

“During the 7am raid, we found the workers loading and unloading the goods. We carried out checks on the seized bottles with the help of experts and found they were all genuine liquor but with duties unpaid. The contraband was smuggled from a neighbouring country in the south and brought to the premises we raided by road. We also seized two lorries worth RM280,000 from the suspects,” he said during a press conference at the Bukit Jalil police station today.

Asked if unscruplous traders are smuggling in liquor from neighbouring countries to meet the demand for booze since the Chinese New Year was just around the corner, Acryl Sani said police are yet to ascertain this but learnt that the syndicate has been active for over two years.

“The supply retailers the contraband liquor at a lower price. However, the retailers sell it to consumers at regular prices. The police force will continue detecting such syndicates and is committed in mowing down any activity that affects the country’s economy.” he said.

Acryl Sani said that last week in Banting, the Central Brigade General Operations Force (GOF) also crippled an attempt by smugglers to slip in 53 cartons of contraband cigarettes worth RM100,000 last week.