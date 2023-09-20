Police seize drugs, arrest nine including three siblings

Johor Police Chief said six men and three women aged 22 to 36 were nabbed by a team of police officers from the Bukit Aman and state Narcotics Crime Investigation Department between 2am and 9.30am.

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested nine individuals, including three siblings, and seized drugs worth RM231,000 in four separate raids in this city, Seri Alam and Kota Tinggi, yesterday.

Johor Police Chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the six men and three women aged 22 to 36 were nabbed by a team of police officers from the Bukit Aman and state Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) between 2am and 9.30am.

“Following the raids, police successfully seized 27.55 kilogrammes (kg) of ganja, 1.81 kg of heroin, 2.02 kg of syabu, 597 grammes (gm) of ketamin, 81 gm or Yaba pills and 106 gm of ecstasy, which could be used by 50,578 addicts.

“Five different types of firearms, along with 136 rounds of ammunition and 111 cartons of Chinese cigarettes were also confiscated,” he told a press conference at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

He said that the modus operandi of the syndicate, which has been active since May, was to rent several houses to store the drugs believed to have been obtained from the northern state before distributing them to the local market, especially in village areas and Felda settlements.

Kamarul Zaman said police also seized four vehicles, a motorcycle, jewellery and RM126,000 in cash, making the total value of drug and asset seizures RM536,662.40.

Two suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, while six suspects have previous criminal and drug records.

“All the seized firearms were unlicensed, and we will investigate to determine whether any shots have ever been fired from these genuine firearms,” he said, adding that all the nine individuals have been remanded for six days until Sunday.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, Section 33 of the Arms Act 1960, and Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Kamarul Zaman added that from January until yesterday, the Johor NCID has arrested 12,493 individuals for various drug-related offences and seized 4.18 tonnes of drugs worth RM29.38 million and assets worth RM10.02 million.-Bernama