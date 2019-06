MIRI: Police detained a local man and seized drugs worth RM57,500 in a raid carried out along the road to Kampung Lopeng, Jalan Miri-Bintulu at 10.50am yesterday.

Miri district police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said when detained, the 33-year-old suspect from Kampung Seberang Kedai, Limbang, was found with 31.26g of methamphetamine kept in his pants pocket.

“The suspect, also in the same day, brought police to the his hotel room at 6.30pm and the team found 5,100g of synthetic drug methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA),” he said in a statement here today.

Lim said apart from drugs, police also confiscated the suspect’s restricted passport to Brunei Darussalam.

“The suspect tested negative for drugs with no previous criminal records,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act. - Bernama