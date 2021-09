TAWAU: Police seized 41.19 kg of syabu worth over RM1.48 million after raiding a forwarding company in Jalan Sin Onn here last Thursday.

Tawau district police chief ACP Peter Umbuas (pix) said the 12.30 pm raid was conducted based on information obtained from a 49-year-old suspect who was nabbed with 303.15 kg of syabu worth over RM10 million in Kampung Batu Payung on Sept 6.

“After receiving the information, police raided the company and our inspection on a container found 13 plastic packets of syabu weighing approximately 41 kg,” he said in a statement today.

According to Peter, no arrest was made during the raid.- Bernama