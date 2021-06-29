Police seize drugs worth over RM23 million, nab man, son

IPOH: Police have busted an international drug smuggling syndicate and seized drugs worth RM23.72 million with the arrest of a man and his son at Jalan Lebuhraya Timur Barat in Gerik, on Saturday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID director Datuk Razarudin Husain said today that acting on a tip-off, the two men, aged 27 and 58, from Kelantan, were arrested at 6pm.

“They were the driver and attendant of a truck, which was towing a Toyota Alphard. Police found drugs believed to be Methamphetamine and ketamine weighing 448 kg concealed in Chinese tea packages inside the MPV.

“Police also seized cash amounting to RM19,672,“ he told a press conference at the Perak Police contingent headquarters which was also attended by Perak Police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid.

Razarudin said the drugs were believed to be for international markets including Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea and Australia.

The two suspects are being remanded for a week until July 3, he added. — Bernama