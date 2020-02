KOTA TINGGI: A man and his son were detained by the police yesterday in connection with the seizure of eramin 5 pills worth RM1.18 million in a raid at a workshop in Jalan Lombong, near here.

Johor police deputy chief Datuk Shafie Ismail said the raid was conducted at 6pm and the men were aged 47 and 22.

He said the police also seized 471 boxes of contraband cigarettes of various brands, 12 packs of firecrackers, all valued at about RM40,000 and two cars valued at about RM30,000.

“Also seized were 12 swords and 12 pieces of vehicle number plates,” he told a press conference, here today.

Shafie said the two suspects, who have previous criminal records related to cigarettes smuggling, were believed to have been involved in drug distribution over the past three months.

The duo have been remanded for seven days until Feb 22, he added. - Bernama