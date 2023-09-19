Police seize drugs worth RM12.8m, detain 14 individuals

SHAH ALAM: Police busted two drug processing syndicates and five suspected drug distribution groups in seven separate raids held between Sept 8 and 17 in the Klang Valley.

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi said the raids netted drugs worth RM12.8 million.

They included 40,661 grammes (gm) of heroin base; heroin (725 gm); methamphetamine oil (365.62 gm); syabu (25,444 gm); ganja (18,335 gm); cocaine (4,270 gm) and ketamine (45,400 gm).

A total of 14 individuals, aged 21 to 42, were detained and among them were two Sri Lankan men and a Thai woman.

She said the raids on two drug processing laboratories at a two-storey residence in Setia Alam at 4.30 pm on Sept 8 and on a factory in Puchong at 7 pm on the same day resulted in the arrest of three local men and the two Sri Lankan men.

“Equipment and chemicals believed to have been used in processing the drugs were also seized. The value of the drug haul was RM4.9 million,” she told a press conference at the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters today.

Sasikala said the other five arrests, involving four groups and an individual, were carried out around Balakong, Puchong Indah, Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam and at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Arrival Hall between Sept 8 and Sept 17.

She also said three suspects tested positive for THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), while another tested positive for syabu.

The cases are being investigated under Section 39 (B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and all suspects have been remanded for seven days to assist in the probe.

Police also confiscated the syndicates’ assets worth RM526,912, she said. - Bernama