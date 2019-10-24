Police seize drugs worth RM250,000 in Penampang

KOTA KINABALU: Police detained a man and seized 5,066 gm of syabu valued at RM250,000 that were sent from the peninsula through a courier service in Penampang near here, yesterday.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said the 21-year-old man from Selangor was detained near the courier service premises.

Upon arrest, the man who worked as a food delivery rider was carrying five plastic packages containing two cans each, he told a press conference here today.

Omar said each of the cans was later found to contain a transparent plastic bag filled with clear crystal-like substance suspected to be syabu.

Initial investigation revealed that the suspect obtained the drug supply from a man in the peninsula, he said adding that the man had been remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for seven days from today.

In a separate case, Omar said police seized 251 grammes of syabu worth RM18,500 from a foreign national who was nabbed at a parking lot of a condominium in Telipok here at 4.50pm yesterday.

He said the drugs were found hidden in a car the 33-year-old man was in and preliminary investigation found that the suspect obtained the syabu supply from a foreign woman in Menggatal here.

Omar said both cases were investigated under Section 39(b) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 13,670 individuals had been arrested in the state for various offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the Poisons Act 1952 from Jan 1 until yesterday, compared to 2,728 people in the same period last year. — Bernama