Police seize drugs worth RM398,600 in Tanah Merah

TANAH MERAH: Police confiscated 36,200 yaba pills and 183 grammes of syabu worth RM398,600 in two separate raids in conjunction with Ops Tapis here, yesterday.

Tanah Merah district police chief Supt Mohd Haki Hasbullah said the first raid was carried out at a house in JPN Housing near Batu 11 at 6 pm.

“Police arrested a 46-year-old man who was in the house.

“On inspection, police recovered 200 pills suspected to be yaba pills and 183 grammes of drugs suspected to be syabu with an estimated value of RM 38,600.00 from the suspect,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Haki said the second seizure was carried out at 6.45 pm by a team from Tanah Merah IPD Narcotics CID after arresting a 29-year-old local man who was riding a motorcycle in Kampung Batu Gajah.

“On inspection, the police found six yellow packages containing 36,000 reddish and green pills suspected to be yaba pills estimated to be worth RM360,000,“ he said.

He said the two suspects were tested positive for methamphetamine.

“Both suspects have been remanded from today until Saturday (Sept 16) to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said.-Bernama