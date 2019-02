KOTA KINABALU: Police seized 151 sets of various types of fake firearms and 283 units of the weapons’ components in the premises of a shopping complex here yesterday.

Kota Kinabalu District Police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said police also arrested a 26-year-old man, believed to have been guarding the premises, in the 3.30pm raid.

“Prior to the raid, we monitored the premises for 15 minutes after trailing the suspect to the second floor of the complex and found the fake firearms stored in a box,” he said in a statement today, adding that the value of the items seized amounts to RM60,000 and the case would be investigated under Section 35(1) of the Firearms Act 1960.

Habibi advised the public not to store, own or sell any fake firearms and urged them to inform the police if they see any suspicious person or group carrying firearms in public places. — Bernama