Police seize illegal cigarettes worth more than RM10m

KUALA LUMPUR: Police seized a total of 143,950 cartons of untaxed cigarettes, worth RM10,864,000, from a store in Bukit Rahman Putra, Sungai Buloh here yesterday.

Acting Selangor police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi said the raid, conducted by the Sungai Buloh district police headquarters at about 12.15 pm, led to the arrest of four local men, aged between 23 and 30, who acted as transporters and storekeepers.

“As a result of the raid, police seized 122,750 cartons of La Black brand cigarettes and 21,200 cartons of La Light brand cigarettes that were not subject to customs duty. Also confiscated were two Mitsubishi and Datsun lorries as well as a Perodua Myvi car.

“The cigarettes were placed in the said store and would be sent to any chain or store by the suspects after receiving a request from the seller through a social media application,“ she said at a press conference here today.

She said the source of the cigarette supply is also being investigated with the cooperation of the Royal Malaysia Customs Department which will determine the value of the seizure after tax.

“During preliminary investigations, the four suspects, who have been remanded until Jan 23, admitted to being involved in the activity since January last year. The case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967,“ she added. - Bernama