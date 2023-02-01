Police seize nearly RM500,000 worth of cannabis in Yan

YAN: Kedah police seized nearly RM500,000 worth of cannabis found floating in a canal at Kampung Makau here last Saturday.

Yan district police chief DSP Shahnaz Akhtar Aziz said local residents found 158 compressed lumps of cannabis weighing about 180 kilogrammes floating in the canal at 9.35 am.

“We received a call from the public regarding the discovery of the drugs wrapped in plastic and gold-coloured foil floating in the canal area.

“We investigated the matter and found that the drugs were placed in a gunny sack but it got torn causing the drugs to float to the surface,” he told a press conference at the Yan district police headquarters (IPD) here today.

Shahnaz said preliminary investigations revealed that the syndicate’s activities were carried out early in the morning to avoid being detected by residents and authorities while the seized drugs were suspected to be for the market outside of Kedah.

“No arrests have been made and we will continue to investigate the source of the drugs. There is a possibility that the drugs were placed there in transit before being distributed elsewhere,” he said. - Bernama