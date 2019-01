KUALA LUMPUR: The police seized 1,127 online gambling simulators, worth RM2.7 million, in a raid at a godown in Seri Kembangan early today.

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said the raid was conducted at about 1 am after a two day surveillance following a tip-off, but no arrest was made.

The online gambling simulators, which are imported, are believed to be supplied to more than 1,000 online gambling premises nationwide, he told reporters at the godown in Taman Bukit Serdang here today.

He said the seizure was the biggest involving online gambling simulators and the police were looking for the master-mind of the syndicate, as well as the owner of the godown.

The machines would be handed over to the Customs department for investigation under Section 135 (1) (a) of the Customs Act 1967, he added. — Bernama