Police seize over RM500,000 worth of duty-unpaid cigarettes

KUCHING: A team of officers from the General Operations Force Sarawak Brigade today seized duty-unpaid cigarettes of various brands valued at RM561,674 and arrested two men in two raids here.

It seized 2,886 cartons of cigarettes valued at RM429,088 in the first raid at 8.30am in Taman Desa Wira, Batu Kawa, and arrested a 41-year-old man who claimed to be the owner of the goods, said brigade commander SAC Mancha Ata.

In the second raid, at 12.30pm, it seized 919 cartons of cigarettes valued at RM132,586 and arrested a 52-year-old man in the same housing estate, he said in a statement.

Mancha said the two men and the seized goods have been handed over to the Padawan District Police headquarters. - Bernama