PASIR MAS: Police arrested three members of a Thai family after finding a pistol, 40 rounds of ammunition and drugs at their rented house in a raid at Kampung Banggol Jering here early today.

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Abdullah Muhammad Piah said the Walther 380ACP pistol and the 40 bullets were found hidden under a couch in the house.

Police also seized RM151,000 in the raid which was conducted at 2am by the district’s Narcotic Criminal Investigation Department, he said, adding that the police also found a transparent plastic, believed to contain syabu, weighing 0.5gm and 16 erimin 5 pills.

He said the house was occupied by a married couple, aged 39 and 37, and their daughter, aged 18, who is four-month pregnant.

The man tested positive for methamphetamine and had a previous record for a drug-related offence, he told a media conference here today.

He said police also seized three vehicles, comprising a Toyota Vellfire, a Honda CRV and a Perodua Kelisa.

All of them are in remand for six days beginning today, he added. — Bernama