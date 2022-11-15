Police seize pistol, live ammo, drugs in raid on guesthouse

KOTA BHARU: Police arrested a married couple and seized a Smith & Wesson pistol, 50 rounds of ammunition, one shell casing and yaba-syabu pills in a raid on a boarding house in Kampung Kubang Tuman here yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki said in the 7.40 pm raid, besides the husband and wife aged 32 and 29, two Thai men in their 30s were also arrested.

“A search of the room uncovered a total of 132 pills suspected to be Yaba. On inspection of another room, a bag was on the floor which contained a plastic packet of crystal lumps suspected to be syabu and 45 bullets,“ he said at a press conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent headquarters (IPK) here today.

Muhamad Zaki said in a further search of the room, police found a handgun with five bullets and one bullet casing.

According to him, the seized drugs, estimated to be worth RM10,435, were enough for 150 addicts.

“The case will be investigated in accordance with Section 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960,“ he said.

“The 32-year-old, who is suspected to be the mastermind in this group, has three drug-related records,“ he said. - Bernama