Police seize smuggled cigarettes, liquor worth RM1.2 mln in Kuching

KUCHING: The police crippled a syndicate smuggling untaxed cigarettes and liquor worth RM1.2 million in three raids here from September 26 to October 6.

Kuching district police chief, ACP Ahsmon Bajah said four people including an employer and three workers of a convenience store, aged from 20 to 45 years, old were also nabbed during the raids.

He said the raids were conducted Jalan Canna, Jalan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Sik Kheng Hong and Jalan Chan Bee Kiew.

“The modus operandi of the syndicate is by turning the outlet into a store and an outlet for the sales of the untaxed goods to hoodwink the authorities,” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference at the Kuching district police headquarters (IPD) here, today.

In a separate case, a 61-year-old woman and her 35-year-old accomplice were detained for investigation over a robbery at a jewellery shop in Kenyalang Park last October 7.

“Police also seized several items such as cash amounting to RM7,742, a knife, a perodua Viva and three cellphones.

“Both have criminal records and one of them was found positive on methamphetamine,” he said.

Efforts are being taken to track down another individual, aged 46, who is suspected to be linked to the two suspects. — Bernama