Police seize syabu worth RM800,000 in Bandar Sunway

SUBANG JAYA: Police have arrested three men and seized syabu worth more than RM800,000 hidden in herbal tea bags, in an operation in Bandar Sunway here, last Thursday.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Risikin Satiman said the arrests were made after the police inspected two cars with two men and one Bangladeshi at about 8.30pm.

“A thorough inspection found 21kg of syabu placed at the back section of the vehicles. The drugs were packed in herbal tea bags to evade detection by the authorities. We believe the drugs are for the Klang Valley market.

“All suspects in their 30s were tested positive for drugs and two of them have criminal records. We also seized RM10,000 in cash and two vehicles for further investigation,” he told a press conference, here today.

The suspects were remanded until Thursday to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death penalty, if convicted.

In a separate case, Risikin said a lorry driver was arrested for transporting 54 packets of ketum leaves in Puchong, at about 10pm on Friday.

“We noticed suspicious activity with a lorry at Jalan Tasik Prima and followed it until Jalan Maju Jaya, before the driver sped off upon realising police presence.

“The police pursued the lorry and managed to stopped it at a traffic light junction in Puchong Prima 2, and arrested a suspect in his 30s,” he said.

Risikin added that further investigation found that the suspect had transported the packages from Teluk Intan, Perak for distribution in Bukit Puchong, and the case is investigated under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952. - Bernama