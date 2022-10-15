Police seize vape liquid worth RM3.4m

KUALA LUMPUR: The activities of a syndicate that distributes and processes drugs in the form of vape liquid were uncovered following the arrest of seven individuals, including a foreign woman, in several raids carried out around the Klang Valley on Thursday.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said these seven individuals, aged 25 to 34, were detained in raids carried out by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“This syndicate is believed to have been active since the beginning of this year with its modus operandi mixing ketamine liquid into vape flavours and using courier services to distribute drugs for the local market,” she said in a statement today.

Noorsiah said of those detained, five of them tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and benzo, while six of them had drug and criminal records.

According to her, all seven have been remanded for five to seven days starting yesterday, for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama