Police seized grenade, guns, crippled organised crime group

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang police crippled an organised crime group with the arrest of 11 individuals, including a senior citizen in a series of raids in the state last month (May 24).

State police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the suspects, comprising nine men and two women, all locals, were arrested in an operation code-named Op Cantas Tanjung III by the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and assisted by the Bukit Aman Organised Crime Division (D14).

Following the arrest of the suspects, the Penang Special Investigation Division (D9) raided a durian orchard in Teluk Bahang near here at about 1 pm on May 26 and seized two pistols, a semi-automatic Glock and a Beretta, with 90 rounds of live ammunition and a grenade, he told a media conference here today.

He said the durian orchard was owned by one of the 11 suspects, who were remnant members of the gang and they were currently detained under Section 4 (5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

In March and November last year, the police arrested four members of the gang, including its leader.

- Bernama