PETALING JAYA: Police seized a total of 4,412.54kg of drugs, valued at RM204.77 million, from Jan 1 to May 16 this year, dealing a major blow to drug traffickers.

The seized narcotics comprise traditional and synthetic drugs.

Police also made 72,891 drug-related arrests, comprising 67,887 Malaysians and 5,004 foreigners.

Among those arrested, 11,061 were held for supplying drugs, 27,488 for drugs possession and 34,342 for testing positive for drug use.

From the total number of arrests, 590 cases fell under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1985.

The statistics were released recently by the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID).

NCID said the synthetic drugs seized from the beginning of this year comprised 3,549.33kg of crystal meth or syabu; 121.10kg of ketamine; 24.20kg of ecstasy pills, 22.30kg of Erimin pills and 41.32kg of Yaba pills.

Traditional drugs seized comprised 320.21kg of ganja and 334.08kg of heroine.

A total of RM34.93 million worth of property were also seized, with RM240,000 worth of properties confiscated.