Police sergeant charged with accepting RM2,500 bribe

ALOR SETAR: A police sergeant pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of accepting a RM2,500 bribe from a man two years ago.

Mohd Nazuli Mohd Nazari, 35, made the plea when the charge was read to him before Judge Harmi Thamri Mohamad.

The accused was alleged to have accepted the money as an inducement for action not to be taken against the man who was suspected of stealing two mobile phones at a shop in Baling.

Mohd Nazuli who is attached to the Baling district police headquarters, allegedly committed the offence in a Perodua Axia car at the Baling District Health Office Inspectorate Division Office parking area at 4.27pm on Dec 3, 2019.

He was charged under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 which carries a maximum 20-year jail sentence and a fine of not less than five times the amount of bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The court allowed the accused bail at RM8,000 with one surety and fixed March 7 for mention.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Tan Sew Ping appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by Alif Zulkefli. - Bernama